Harriet Walter: Rubbing shoulders with aristocracy inspired Succession character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harriet Walter: Rubbing shoulders with aristocracy inspired Succession character

By Press Association
Harriet Walter based her Succession character on her experiences on the ‘foothills of aristocracy’ (Ian West/PA)
Harriet Walter based her Succession character on her experiences on the ‘foothills of aristocracy’ (Ian West/PA)

Dame Harriet Walter says that growing up on the “foothills of aristocracy” helped her prepare for her role of Lady Caroline Collingwood on hit HBO drama Succession.

Lady Caroline is the cutting Roy family matriarch – the second wife of Brian Cox’s formidable Logan Roy, and mother to the three children Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

With shares in Waystar Royco, she is also a wealthy aristocrat, the likes of whom Dame Harriet says she “rubbed shoulders” with while growing up.

Speaking to the Brydon & podcast with Rob Brydon, she discussed meeting real life “Lady Carolines” and said her portrayal of the character was a “mixture of lots of people.”

“I’ve got a theory about when you can do something very exactly as an actor,” she said.

“It’s not that you’ve necessarily got it in you and you’re sort of bringing it out. It’s that you have closely observed those people for various reasons, either because they really scare you, or because you want to be them.

“I think that because I’ve been on the receiving end of cold, snooty, witty put down people… I’ve so observed it because it’s delved into your head because it’s so scary or something.”

Dame Harriet said that despite her mother and father coming from wealthy backgrounds, her family was “not very well off”.

“What happened was they knew people who had country piles so I always think of it as we lived on the foothills of aristocracy,” she said.

“We were very low down but we rubbed shoulders with people so I was aware of them, but I wasn’t one of them.

“We didn’t have masses of money, put it that way, but I was very aware of a certain type of behaviour… and it sort of rubbed off on my whole family, you didn’t ever say anything terribly serious.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Dame Harriet Walter (Yui Mok/PA)

“You didn’t get into the nitty gritty of your inner soul, you didn’t talk about yourself… everything was flippant, everything was glib.”

Acting success runs in the family for Dame Harriet, whose uncle is the late Christopher Lee.

She told Brydon that despite their similarities and successes, she took her career much more seriously than the Lord Of The Rings star had.

“He never took his career very seriously because he’d seen people die in the war. He’d cut people’s throats,” she said.

“He’d been to the death camps and liberated them. And he was in before he was 30.”

Dame Harriet recalled wanting to be an actor as a child, but had been “disappointed” when visiting Lee on the set of one of his movies.

Brydon & publishes weekly on Amazon Music and Wondery+, with podcast Terribly Famous also launching this week across all podcast services.