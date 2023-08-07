I’m not transphobic, says Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m not transphobic, says Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington

By Press Association
Amanda Abbington is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Actress Amanda Abbington has said she is not “transphobic” following a social media storm over her becoming part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The 49-year-old Sherlock star, who was the first contestant announced for the BBC celebrity dancing show last week, told her Instagram followers that she thinks the backlash is over her comments in March about a child performing a drag act.

In the video, she said: “I’m sorry if you feel like you need to boycott Strictly for a tweet I made about a drag show but I don’t think 12-year-olds should be doing overly sexualised drag acts.

“That’s my personal opinion, that’s all. I’m not pushing it on anyone else, I’m just saying that’s how I feel.

“I didn’t associate (the tweet) with the trans community nor would I. I’m an ally of the LGBT community and I’m an ally of women’s rights and I’m an ally of kids being kids, and I’m an ally of live and let live.”

Meet The Filmmakers: Sherlock – London
Amanda Abbington starred in Sherlock alongside Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch (Chris Radburn/PA)

Abbington also said that that she “loves drag queens” and thinks the performance art is an “amazing form of entertainment” which is “brilliant and hilarious”.

“My son played Jamie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and he was a wonderful drag queen, he was wonderful in it,” she added.

She shares two children – son Joe and daughter Grace – with her former long-term partner and Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.

Abbington, who said she went off Twitter, now called X, due to the atmosphere of the social media network, also said: “I’m not transphobic, I’m not a transphobic person, I am a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community, I always have been.

“I think they have been infiltrated by some people who want to cause damage and want to cause trouble, and pit people off of each other and cause as much harm as possible.

“But I would support any trans person who is feeling persecuted or not listened to, or not seen, of course I would. I’m not a nasty person.

She also spoke about an “ill-informed” and “stupid comment” a few years ago that led her to doing research after an “apology”.

Abbington said: “I think everybody needs to look after each other a bit more and not go after each other in a negative and horrible way.

“I’ve said stupid things, of course I have, and (I) instantly regretted them. Everybody is learning. We need to take a breath and take a beat.”

She received support from actress and 2009 Strictly competitor Laila Rouass, who said Abbington always chooses “love”.

The cast announced, so far, for this year’s celebrity dancing competition also includes broadcaster Angela Rippon, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Angela Scanlon, Bad Education star Layton Williams and comedian Eddie Kadi.

In 2022, British wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy alongside professional dancer Jowita Przystal.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens this autumn and will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.