Melinda Messenger announces engagement to TV expedition leader Dr Raj Joshi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Melinda Messenger announces engagement to TV expedition leader Dr Raj Joshi

By Press Association
TV presenter Melinda Messenger has got engaged to survival expert Dr Raj Joshi (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Melinda Messenger has got engaged to survival expert Dr Raj Joshi (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Melinda Messenger has announced her engagement to survival expert Dr Raj Joshi.

The 52-year-old former glamour model revealed on Instagram on Monday that the couple got engaged in New Zealand, and also announced that they plan to marry next year.

Messenger shared a series of images of the couple with a glass of wine and in front of a picturesque mountain backdrop, as well as a number of the New Zealand scenery which provided the stage for the proposal.

She said: “We’ve got some very happy news to share. @raj.joshi.expedition and I got engaged in beautiful New Zealand at Matariki, the Maori New year, and we are getting married next year!”

The Maori New Year was officially celebrated on July 14 this year.

Messenger’s post was accompanied by a yellow love heart and heart face, with the hashtags “wedding”, “wedding planning” and “happy”.

Cowboy Builder host Melinda was previously married to Wayne Roberts, the father of her three children – sons Morgan and Flynn and daughter Evie – but they split in 2012.

She later met ski instructor Warren Smith on Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump in early 2014 but they parted three years later due to incompatible lifestyles and differing ideas about family, she previously said.

Meanwhile, expedition leader Dr Raj led the Celebrity BBC Comic Relief climb on Mount Kilimanjaro including Cheryl, Gary Barlow and Chris Moyles, and helped raise £3.3 million from the expedition to fight malaria in East Africa.

He was also an expedition leader for David Beckham and three of his friends through the Amazon jungle.

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason “Foxy” Fox commented on their engagement news: “Huge congratulations both of you”, as did singer Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted, TV personality Gail Porter and Irish actress Victoria Smurfit.