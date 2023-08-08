Heartstopper star reveals stranger called his grandma following show’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Heartstopper star reveals stranger called his grandma following show’s success

By Press Association
Joe Locke stars alongside Kit Connor in Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)
Joe Locke stars alongside Kit Connor in Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)

Heartstopper star Joe Locke says that people “need to learn their boundaries” after revealing that a stranger once called his grandmother following the release of the Netflix show.

The British actor, 19, said he had a “weird guilt” that his friends and family were affected by his own success but acknowledged that most of the attention came from a “really good place”.

It comes after the recent release of Heartstopper’s second series on Netflix, in which Locke stars alongside Kit Connor.

The pair play Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively, two boys who meet at high school and fall in love.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor (Netflix/PA)

In an interview with Teen Vogue, conducted before the Hollywood actors strike, which prohibits promotion for projects, the pair discussed navigating their increasingly public lives.

“There’s an idea that it’s part of the job to lose your privacy, that you lose your right to having privacy,” Locke said.

“That’s something I hope the next generation of people in the public eye can change…. I think people are understanding that privacy is a nonnegotiable.”

Acknowledging the impact of his career on his family, he added: “It’s a weird guilt I sometimes feel that, by association, their lives are affected by choices in my life.”

Locke revealed that his mother has made new social media accounts because strangers message her or try to find her location and that someone called his grandmother.

“It’s a mutual thing. I need to learn my boundaries and people need to learn their boundaries,” he said.

“Most attention comes from a really good place, and I hope I always appreciate that.”

In November last year Connor announced online publicly that he was bi-sexual, but suggested that he had been “forced” to do so.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Connor said he would still have preferred not to have made the announcement publicly, but he does not “regret” it and that it was “in many ways really empowering”.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Locke said that the Heartstopper team were “very proud” of Connor for his decision to “control the narrative”.

The full interview with Locke and Connor can be read online on Teen Vogue’s website.