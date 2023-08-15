Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities

By Press Association
Barack Obama among famous faces urging donations to Hawaiian wildfire charities (PA)

Barack Obama, Jason Momoa and Bella Hadid are among the famous faces urging members of the public to donate aid to those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Hawaii.

The former US president said efforts needed to be “stepped up” and that thoughts and prayers “in a moment like this are not enough”.

On Monday authorities said the death toll from the wildfires stands at 96, making it the deadliest in the US for more than a century.

Over the weekend US TV show host Oprah Winfrey visited an emergency shelter on the fire-ravaged island of Maui to highlight the plight of evacuees.

Winfrey, who is also a part-time Maui resident, said her biggest concern was “having the organisation that’s needed to get the money that people want to send directly to the people”.

In a video posted online, Obama said: “We now find ourselves mourning the lives that are lost in our thoughts and prayers to the families that have lost so much.

“The thing about it is though, thoughts and prayers in the moment like this are not enough. We have to step up and we have to help those families and we have to help (them) rebuild.”

He posted links to the Hawaiian Red Cross and urged people to donate to the charity.

Aquaman star Momoa, who is a native Hawaiian, shared details for several charity music events to support the people of the affected islands.

“In times of great need, Hawaiʻi bands together to help one another, and this time is no different,” he wrote.

“Let the power of music unite us and bring relief to Maui’s affected communities. Together, we can make a positive impact.”

Momoa has been resharing resources to social media over the past week to inform his followers about the devastation on the island, and recently warned holidaymakers not to travel to Maui in the wake of the devastation.

Alongside a video shared on his Instagram which showed the raging fire, the actor wrote: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now.

“Do not travel to Maui. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

Sharing a list of places to donate, US model Hadid urged people to “come together and help in any way we can”.

“My heart breaks for the magical Island of Hawaii & people of Maui who were impacted by the devastating wildfires last week,” she wrote.

“This land needs to be protected and loved, let us come together and help in any way we can to rebuild.

“I am thinking of the families who have lost loved ones, and are mourning the loss of their beautiful home.”