Entertainment TV & Film

Brian Blessed aims to be oldest man in space: 'I won't make a pact with old age'

By Press Association
Brian Blessed (Yui Mok/PA)
Brian Blessed (Yui Mok/PA)

Actor Brian Blessed has said wants to become the oldest man in space as he refuses to let his age become a factor.

The 86-year-old, who trained to become an astronaut with Nasa, said “my biggest love in life is space” during an interview on BBC’s Newsnight with presenter Kirsty Wark.

He said: “I’ve done bloody everything. I’ve been to the North Pole, I’ve been to the Lost World. I’ve been to these places, for Christ’s sake, and I want to get up.

“I will not make a pact with old age.”

Blessed said all the different galaxies, planets and star systems are “wonderful” but added that scientists are “just beginning” to understand them.

Speaking about training to become an astronaut, he said: “I did training in Moscow, at Red Star with (mountaineer) Catherine Destivelle of France and other people and certain Nasa cosmonauts.

“I did my full training there and then I did training on Reunion Island in the Pacific with Nasa, I completed my training and I’m a fully trained cosmonaut, astronaut.

“My biggest love in life is space. We got to get out there.”

Asked if he is going to space, Blessed said: “Yes!”

The veteran stage and screen actor said the world needs more people like Professor Brian Cox – “bloody marvellous scientist”, he said.

Blessed, known for his Shakespearean roles and turn as Prince Vultan in Flash Gordon, also gave a rousing rendition of Three Lions ahead of England playing in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup against Australia.

He said: “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming, football’s coming home. Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before.

“They just know, they’re so sure, that England’s going to throw it away, going to blow it away.

“But I know they can play, because I remember three lions on a shirt… still grieving, 30 years of hurt never stopped me dreaming.

“It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming, football’s coming home. It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming home, football’s coming home, come on!”