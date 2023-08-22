GMB presenter Katy Rickitt to make appearance at Hollyoaks High for GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GMB presenter Katy Rickitt to make appearance at Hollyoaks High for GCSE results

By Press Association
Katy Rickitt (second right) on the set of Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures/PA)
Good Morning Britain presenter Katy Rickitt will star in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as a presenter who talks to students as they collect their GCSE results.

Rickitt filmed alongside actors including Ashley Taylor Dawson, who plays Darren Osborne, and Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes).

The presenter is married to Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt, who played Kyle Kelly until 2020.

Rickitt plays herself in the episode, interviewing teenagers on the same week real-life students open their GCSE results.

Discussing what it was like on set, Rickitt said she had an “amazing” day and picked out all the landmarks when she arrived.

She said: “I have been a lifelong fan of Hollyoaks.

“From bingeing the omnibus with my university friends to proudly following my husband, Adam Rickitt, in his role as Kyle Kelly.

“It was an absolute honour to be asked to do a cameo for the soap. Also, how many people get to play themselves in soapland?

“When I found out I’d be on hand to help the Hollyoaks High students open their GCSE results it also brought a smile to my face.

“It’s a day I’ve covered every year without fail for Good Morning Britain and remains a highlight witnessing such a life-changing event.”

This is the presenter’s first time appearing on an episode of Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures/PA)

She added: “I spent most of the day with Ashley Taylor Dawson and Ela-May Demircan.

“Ashley I know well from working alongside Adam and he looked after me from the moment I arrived.

“I’ve always loved the humour he brings to Darren’s character but also have incredible respect for the empathy he brings to his role.

“Ela-May is nothing short of a little diamond, a real pro who’s submerged herself in her role since practically the moment she was born. I was learning from the best.

“As someone who spends most of their time in a three-man band (myself, camera and sound) it was incredible witnessing such a large and smooth operation and everyone was so supportive and friendly.

“I really hope GMB are called in to report on more newsworthy events in Hollyoaks land, and we all know there are plenty of those!”

The episode will air on E4 on Wednesday at 7pm and again on Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.