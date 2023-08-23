Kim K and Dua Lipa among the stars featuring in new Disney+ documentaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim K and Dua Lipa among the stars featuring in new Disney+ documentaries

By Press Association
Disney+ has announced a raft of new shows including fashion series In Vogue, which will feature the likes of Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

Pop star Dua Lipa, musician Mark Ronson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will also appear on screen in the new music documentary Camden, directed by Asif Kapadia.

The Walt Disney Company EMEA revealed a list of celebrities who will feature in its upcoming documentaries at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday.

Camden will tell the stories of artists who were shaped by the eclectic London borough, with a slew of musicians set to star, including The Libertines’ Pete Doherty and American musician Questlove.

Other musicians confirmed to feature in the series include rapper Little Simz, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers, Culture Club’s Boy George, singer Yungblud, pop group Black Eyed Peas, British DJ Jazzie B, grime and punk inspired duo Bob Vylan, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and music artist Sister Bliss.

Meanwhile, the documentary In Vogue will tell the story of the trends that defined the 90s and will feature a cast of leading figures from the world of fashion that includes designers Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and Stella McCartney.

Other celebrities who will make an appearance include the film director Baz Luhrmann, model Amber Valletta, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and model Tyson Beckford.

Disney+ also revealed that a three-part documentary about footwear brands Adidas and Puma had been given the go-ahead for commission.

The series, which currently has a working title of World War Shoe: Adidas Vs Puma, will explore the inner workings of two of the biggest sporting brands in the world, with contributions from famous athletes including Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, footballer Neymar and former footballer Zinedine Zidane.

Other documentaries coming to Disney+ include Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which explores the 2022 libel case involving Rebekah Vardy and Rooney, dubbed Wagatha Christie.

Sean Doyle, director, unscripted, Disney+, EMEA, said: “We’ve spent the past year making ambitious documentaries with exclusive access to A-list names with the best creative talent in the business.

“It’s been great to see the reactions to Finding Michael and Save Our Squad with David Beckham and I can’t wait for audiences to see what else we’ve been up to and discover stories they may not expect to see on Disney+.”