Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice returning to BBC for Spanish road trip

By Press Association
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice visit Spain in a new TV series (BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice visit Spain in a new TV series (BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have reunited for a new TV adventure in Spain set to air on the BBC next year.

The dancing duo and self-confessed “best friends” announced news of their “epic road trip” on social media on Tuesday, sharing a photograph of the pair sat in a laundry room appearing to be naked, while wearing matching shoes and holding newspapers to protect their apparent modesty.

It follows the success of their debut TV feature Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily, which saw the pair explore the island where Pernice was born and lived until he was 14 before he landed a place at a prestigious dance school in Bologna at the other end of Italy and went on to join the cast of Strictly in 2015.

The three-part series, which is due to air on the BBC in 2024, will see the pair pack their passports and head for Spain, with Strictly Come Dancing judge Du Beke introducing Pernice to the country where he spent his school summer holidays residing with his Spanish family in the north of the country.

Du Beke, 57, said: “My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart.

“What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

The announcement of the new series coincided with professional dancer Pernice’s 33rd birthday.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Happy bday to me (33) and what better way to celebrate than by sharing this news with you all!!

“Me and my best friend just got back from filming another adventure .. and this time it is in Spain !! Here is to us stopping to do some laundry.

“I genuinely can’t wait for you to watch it .. coming to you next year on @bbcone and @bbciplayer.”

His social media post came after sharing an image of him wrapping up filming the series, which he said had taken the pair abroad for three weeks.

Mel Balac, creative director of BBC Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to be following the boys on another epic and intimate adventure. Hold tight for plenty of laughs, a few tears and some new look song and dance numbers in the Spanish sunshine.”

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Our dancing duo are hitting the road once again and with Anton having a genuine love of the country that he wants to showcase to Giovanni, Spain is the perfect place for the boys to explore on their next adventure.”

The news comes just weeks before the debut of the 21st series of Strictly on BBC One.