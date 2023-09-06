This Morning descends into chaos as Dulux puppies run rampage on set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning descends into chaos as Dulux puppies run rampage on set

By Press Association
Puppies on parade at This Morning (ITV/PA)
This Morning’s hosts were kept on their toes as the real-life Dulux dog and her litter of puppies ran rampage on the show’s set.

The six-year-old English Sheepdog, named Olivia, and her new batch of seven puppies appeared on the ITV morning show on Wednesday as their owner discussed what it takes to be the mascot of the paint company.

However, hosts Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle got more than they bargained for as the young dogs began causing chaos by peeing and pooing during the segment while one ran off to the set of fellow ITV show Loose Women.

As Willoughby was chatting to the Olivia’s owner Ellen Wheeler, one of the puppies pooed on the floor with the TV presenter dismissing it saying: “You’re not the first puppy to do that on here.”

Doyle was landed with cleaning up the mess in-between cuddling with the puppies, saying: “I have to laugh, the gang up in the gallery are saying: ‘Don’t worry, we’ll clear it up later.’

“No it’s under my nose, it’s literally all I smell.”

At one stage, one of the puppies ran off the set to roam around the Loose Women staging before later returning.

The puppies were welcomed into the world eight weeks ago by their mother Olivia, who currently acts in the Dulux paint commercials.

Owner Wheeler revealed that Dulux only ever allow the dogs to work for four hours at one time and that a vet is present throughout to ensure the dog is happy.

She also explained that no puppies in this new litter are expected to take over from Olivia as the dog’s older pup, Vienna, is currently already in training.

Wheeler said: “I did actually take this litter to keep the next Dulux dog but we actually have Vienna who’s Olivia daughter from three years ago, and Vienna’s already in training to replace her mum in a few years.

“So the next one that will come from probably Vienna’s litter, that will then be Vienna’s replacement.”