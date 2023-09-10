Sarah Lancashire on having ‘brain fog’ amid menopause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Lancashire on having ‘brain fog’ amid menopause

By Press Association
Actress Sarah Lancashire, who won the special recognition gong at this year’s National Television Awards, has revealed she has ‘brain fog’ due to the ‘most terrible’ menopause (Lucy North/PA)
Actress Sarah Lancashire, who won the special recognition gong at this year’s National Television Awards, has revealed she has ‘brain fog’ due to the ‘most terrible’ menopause (Lucy North/PA)

Sarah Lancashire has revealed she has “brain fog” due to the “most terrible” menopause.

The 58-year-old actress was given the special recognition gong at the National Television Awards (NTAs) last week for her body of work, including roles in Coronation Street, Last Tango In Halifax, and Happy Valley.

Lancashire told The Mail on Sunday: “I’m having the most terrible menopause. I’ve got brain fog.

“I was in Sainsbury’s the other day, and I found myself just stood there in the aisle and could not remember what I was there for. It just comes over you all of a sudden.

“I can’t remember things that happened 30 years ago either.”

Happy Valley screening
James Norton, Rhys Connah and Siobhan Finneran all starred in Happy Valley alongside Sarah Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Previous recipients of the special recognition award include Doctor Who’s David Tennant, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, and journalist David Dimbleby.

Lancashire also spoke of her struggles with the heat and needing two fans “pretty much on my face the whole time” at the awards ceremony.

“I brought one of my closest friends with me and his job was to keep an eye out for the cameras and if it looked like they were going to pan across to us, then he’d let me know so I could hide them,” she said.

At London’s O2 on Tuesday, she also won the award for best drama performance for her role as no-nonsense West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood in gritty crime drama Happy Valley, which ended earlier this year after three seasons.

Both series one and two won Baftas for best drama series and writing, and earned Lancashire a leading actress award for the second series.

The show, which began in 2014, follows Catherine as she grieves for her daughter, Becky, who took her own life, and raises her grandson, Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, born as a result of Becky being raped by Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), who becomes Catherine’s nemesis.