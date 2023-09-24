Fall in viewer numbers for Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fall in viewer numbers for Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show

By Press Association
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell during Saturday’s live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell during Saturday’s live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The TV audience for the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is down slightly on last year, according to overnight ratings.

Saturday’s episode on BBC One was watched by an average of 6.6 million viewers, compared with 6.8 million in 2022, while the 2021 opening show was seen by 7.9 million.

The first competitive night of the 21st series, which saw 15 couples being their dancefloor battle, attracted a peak audience of 7.2 million viewers, on par with last year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones danced a dramatic paso doble (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Last week’s launch show, in which the celebrity contestants were paired up with their professional partners, enjoyed a spike in viewer numbers in comparison with last year.

It was watched by an average of 6.2 million viewers, while the 2022 launch brought in 5.4 million on average.

Actor Nigel Harman topped the leaderboard on Saturday after he closed the programme with a dramatic paso doble.

Dressed as a circus ringmaster, the Casualty actor finished his fierce routine to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana by swirling a cape, landing him and professional partner Katya Jones an impressive first-week score of 32.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood praised it as “the dance of the night”, while head judge Shirley Ballas tipped Harman as “the one to beat”.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Bad Education’s Layton Williams, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach all finished joint second with a score of 29.

Brazier glided his way to the high score in a foxtrot to All About You by McFly with his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Their performance brought his father Jeff Brazier to tears as he watched on from the audience. The 20-year-old actor is the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV personality Brazier.

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, 78, showed off her famous flexibility during an energetic cha cha, ending the routine to Dame Shirely Bassey’s version of Pink’s Get The Party Started with an impressive high kick, landing her a score of 28.

Revel Horwood described Rippon’s routine with partner Kai Widdrington as “jaw-dropping”.

Former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis and his partner Nancy Xu placed last with a score of 16 for their tango to Don’t You Want Me by The Human League.

Revel Horwood suggested Dennis’s feet were “stuck to the floor with Velcro”, but added that he “gave it a good go and that’s what it’s all about”.

None of the contestants will go home on the first weekend, instead their scores will be carried over to week two when the first dance off will be held after the couples perform a second time.