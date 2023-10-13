First contestant evicted from Big Brother house revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First contestant evicted from Big Brother house revealed

By Press Association
A line-up of Big Brother housemates. (ITV)
A line-up of Big Brother housemates. (ITV)

A Big Brother contestant has become the first to be evicted from the revamped reality TV show.

During the latest episode of the ITV2 series, make-up artist Farida complained to NHS manager Kerry, who was also up for elimination, that “all the youngsters stuck together and they got out the oldest people”.

Essex-based Kerry received five nominations from the housemates, whilst Farida from Wolverhampton had been given eight.

Farida, who said she wanted to join the Big Brother house because Asian culture and Asian women are “underrepresented on TV”, was then eliminated on Friday after a public vote.

Both Kerry and Farida had clashes in the house, and on the after show, Big Brother: Late & Live, the evicted housemate claimed Kerry “was almost trying to befriend the youngsters in there”.

Farida also said: “She (Kerry) would (tell housemates): ‘Oh, she reminds me of me when I was 23’.

“Almost like she related to be that 23-year-old or that 18-year-old… I would think to myself ‘oh my god… or ‘there are children that have tantrums, you’re having these mini tantrums’… well then she admitted she’s a drama queen.”

She added that during her time on the show Kerry would “walk off and then start crying” if she tried to speak out about issues.

During the latest programme, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Farida expressed her frustration at dancer Olivia for laughing at her.

She told her: “Don’t laugh (because) that’s not nice.”

Olivia responded saying: “I’m not laughing at that, but you’re making it out as if we’ve all grouped together.”

“No, that’s exactly what happened,” Farida responds, before Olivia said: “I can’t be arsed with that… f****** hell.”

Farida Big Brother
Farida (ITV Plc)

When the housemates nominated Farida, they accused her of being “rude”, “hard work”, “selfish” and having “a hidden agenda”.

Meanwhile, Kerry was labelled “loud”, “overpowering” and “patronising” by certain housemate.

Contestants are hoping to win a £100,000 cash prize.

Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.