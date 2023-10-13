S Club cancel show in Liverpool after tour begins

S Club have cancelled a show in Liverpool due to issues with the venue’s power supply.

On Thursday, the pop band kicked off their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester and S Club were then due to play the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Friday.

In an Instagram story, S Club said: “S Clubbers, we are beyond devastated to announce that tonight’s show in Liverpool has had to be postponed by the venue, due to them having an unforeseen technical issue impacting their power supply and therefore your safety.

“We can’t begin to express how sorry we are.

"Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.

“Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.

“But your safety is our priority always. We’re rescheduling tonight’s performance in Liverpool to Monday October 30 and all tickets remain valid.

“If you cannot make the new date, refunds are available from your original point of purchase.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken, but really hope we will see you then.

“Thank you for continuing to always support us. Sending you much love. Brad, Jo, Jon, Rachel, and Tina x.”

Playing at the AO Arena on Thursday, they appeared without band members Paul Cattermole, who died in April, and Hannah Spearritt.

🚨 Important update regarding S Club's show tonight. pic.twitter.com/SKBfa7vKhq — M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (@MandSBankArena) October 13, 2023

Their reunion performance also featured a tribute to Cattermole who died aged 46.

The group – formerly known as S Club 7 – now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.

In July, the band released a single paying tribute to Cattermole called These Are The Days.

S Club are set for more tour dates at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday and 3Arena in Dublin on Monday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, M&S Bank Arena said: “Due to an unforeseen technical issue which is beyond our control and is impacting the power supply, we have sadly been forced to take the decision – with the event promoter – to postpone tonight’s performance by S Club.

“We understand that S Club fans and the band will be very disappointed but as the safety and comfort of our visitors is our utmost priority, the show cannot proceed as planned.”

The venue also said it “apologised for any inconvenience” and “happily” the band are rescheduling dates.

“As the technical issue is in an isolated area of the campus, we are not anticipating that any other events will be affected,” the statement added.