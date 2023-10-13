S Club cancel show in Liverpool after tour begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
S Club cancel show in Liverpool after tour begins

By Press Association
S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday. (Peter Byrne/PA)
S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday. (Peter Byrne/PA)

S Club have cancelled a show in Liverpool due to issues with the venue’s power supply.

On Thursday, the pop band kicked off their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester and S Club were then due to play the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Friday.

In an Instagram story, S Club said: “S Clubbers, we are beyond devastated to announce that tonight’s show in Liverpool has had to be postponed by the venue, due to them having an unforeseen technical issue impacting their power supply and therefore your safety.

“We can’t begin to express how sorry we are.

S Club reunion tour
Jo O’Meara of S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday. (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.

“But your safety is our priority always. We’re rescheduling tonight’s performance in Liverpool to Monday October 30 and all tickets remain valid.

“If you cannot make the new date, refunds are available from your original point of purchase.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken, but really hope we will see you then.

“Thank you for continuing to always support us. Sending you much love. Brad, Jo, Jon, Rachel, and Tina x.”

Playing at the AO Arena on Thursday, they appeared without band members Paul Cattermole, who died in April, and Hannah Spearritt.

Their reunion performance also featured a tribute to Cattermole who died aged 46.

The group – formerly known as S Club 7 – now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.

In July, the band released a single paying tribute to Cattermole called These Are The Days.

S Club are set for more tour dates at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday and 3Arena in Dublin on Monday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, M&S Bank Arena said: “Due to an unforeseen technical issue which is beyond our control and is impacting the power supply, we have sadly been forced to take the decision – with the event promoter – to postpone tonight’s performance by S Club.

“We understand that S Club fans and the band will be very disappointed but as the safety and comfort of our visitors is our utmost priority, the show cannot proceed as planned.”

The venue also said it “apologised for any inconvenience” and “happily” the band are rescheduling dates.

“As the technical issue is in an isolated area of the campus, we are not anticipating that any other events will be affected,” the statement added.