Amanda Abbington to miss Strictly Come Dancing live show due to medical reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Abbington to miss Strictly Come Dancing live show due to medical reasons

By Press Association
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice to miss Strictly Come Dancing live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice to miss Strictly Come Dancing live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Actress Amanda Abbington will miss the Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday night “due to medical reasons”, it has been announced.

Former Strictly professional Janette Manrara announced the news on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two, telling the audience “we have some breaking news”.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend,” she said.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni (Pernice) will return the following week.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The 39-year-old added: “Amanda we hope you get well soon, my love, sending you all the best wishes.”

It comes after Abbington posted a tribute to actress Haydn Gwynne, who died on Friday after a recent cancer diagnosis, to her Instagram story.

The 49-year-old wrote: “A huge and devastating loss. Such a sad day.”