Second housemate evicted from Big Brother after public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second housemate evicted from Big Brother after public vote

By Press Association
Big Brother housemates (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)
Big Brother housemates (Big Brother/Initial/ITV/PA)

Big Brother contestant Zak has become the second housemate to be evicted from the show after a public vote.

The 28-year-old model from Manchester faced elimination alongside fellow contestant Henry, after receiving five nominations from fellow housemates.

In his first interview after leaving the house on Big Brother: Late & Live, Zak said it was “nerve-wracking” but he was happy to hear “people cheering” as he departed the house into a live studio audience.

“I’ve had quite a few conflicts here and there… Henry has not had any conflicts in the house. I was talk of the house for the few days before the nominations,” he told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

As he left the house, the live studio audience was heard chanting “Get Kerry out”, referencing the Essex-based NHS manager.

Zak, who lasted 14 days in the house, was reminded of a chat he had with Olivia who later called him “sexist”.

“When I get bored I like to wind people up,” he said, before telling the co-hosts the next reality show he would like to appear on is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Make-up artist Farida was the first contestant to be voted off the show after she and Kerry received the most nominations from fellow housemates.

The influential social experiment, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win £100,000, has opened its doors for the first time in five years.

The reality series returned to ITV after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.