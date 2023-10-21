Strictly Come Dancing has been therapy for me, says Adam Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Come Dancing has been therapy for me, says Adam Thomas

By Press Association
Adam Thomas and professional partner Luba Mushtuk (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Adam Thomas has said the Strictly Come Dancing experience has helped him find inner confidence and shake off self-doubt.

The 35-year-old actor, who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale and most recently reprised his role as Donte Charles in Waterloo Road, said training and performing on the BBC One live show with partner Luba Mushtuk has been an “incredible journey”.

“It’s been a little bit of therapy for me doing this show, it really has,” Thomas said.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Luba Mushtuk and Adam Thomas during the Strictly Come Dancing live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’ve found a bit more self-confidence within myself, I felt like I struggled with that beforehand… which is probably the best thing to come out of this show for me.

“I doubted myself quite a bit going into this show, I never really thought about how much I did doubt myself.

“Just because I haven’t done it before doesn’t mean I can’t do it and I just feel like I’ve just found an inner confidence.”

Thomas, who appeared in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016 and went on to co-host spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, said he was “constantly” thinking he would be illuminated from Strictly.

He said: “I feel like everything that I’ve ever done up until this point, I’ve always thought the worst, always thought I won’t be able to do this, or it’s never going to work out or I’m never good enough.

“But it turns out, I am good enough, and I should believe in myself a little bit more than I have been doing, and I don’t say it often, but I am genuinely proud of what I’ve done so far in this show.”

Thomas said he has “never really lacked confidence” in the acting world, but he does when it comes to “stepping outside your comfort zone”.

“I feel like when I do that I am just going to feel a lot more confident in myself, and that I just need to believe in myself that, just because you haven’t done it doesn’t mean you can’t, and I think it’s just going to help with every aspect of my life,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air at 7.15pm on Sunday.