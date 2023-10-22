Big Brother contestant tearful after hearing crowds chanting: ‘Get Kerry Out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Brother contestant tearful after hearing crowds chanting: ‘Get Kerry Out’

By Press Association
Kerry has been tearful after hearing crowds saying her name (ITV)
A Big Brother contestant has said she felt “a bit rubbish” after hearing live crowds chanting her name outside the reality show’s location.

NHS manager Kerry, from Essex, had previously been up for eviction from the Big Brother House in the first week but had not been put forward during Friday’s live elimination.

Zak, a model from Manchester, became the second housemate sent home after losing a public vote to Henry, a food writer from the Cotswolds.

In Sunday’s episode, Kerry is heard saying she does not “really know what to do now”.

In the diary room, which is away from the other contestants, she says: “They were chanting ‘Get Kerry Out’ and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people.

“It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, oh god, what’s my son going through? What’s my family going through?”

She adds that her not being a “big Zak fan” could be the reason that Big Brother fans are not “going to be very happy” with her.

“I’m hoping it’s that,” Kerry tells Big Brother as she gets tearful and also says: “It’s really tough.”

Elsewhere, Jenkin from Bridgend in Wales tells Tom that they need to listen to their own “judgment”.

Tom, a butcher from Somerset, replies, saying that he thinks Kerry “exaggerates a lot of the time, her reactions and responses to things” as she is a keen fan of Big Brother.

“I’m not going to change my opinion, I like Kerry,” Tom also said.

Meanwhile, Trish from Luton has been told to chair a meeting with the other contestants to set out rules for the Big Brother House in which she asked people to have “bedtime consideration”.

In response, Paul, a security officer from Liverpool, says: “Can I just say, you haven’t come to a luxury holiday resort, you’ve come to the Big Brother House and this is what’s going to happen.”

“I don’t go to bed at home (until) about three in the morning and I am a hyperactive person. I’m not going to just go to bed early and if you can’t handle that then you’re in the wrong place.”

He added: “Nobody’s got any hierarchy apart from Big Brother.”

Big Brother continues on Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.