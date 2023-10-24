Strictly Come Dancing to continue as normal following Amanda Abbington exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Come Dancing to continue as normal following Amanda Abbington exit

By Press Association
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice during their appearance on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing is set to continue as normal for the duration of the series with an elimination each week until the final – despite the departure of contestant Amanda Abbington.

It was announced the 49-year-old actress had decided to withdraw from the BBC competition on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday evening.

Her exit comes days after she pulled out of the live show on Saturday night “due to medical reasons”.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The 21st series of Strictly will continue as normal with a couple being voted off each week following a dance-off in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, the PA news agency understands.

On Monday evening, presenter and singer Fleur East confirmed the Sherlock star had exited the show.

She read a statement which said: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice dancing on the BBC flagship show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

A compilation of Abbington’s best moments on the dancing show was played before East added: “Amanda, we are sending you all of our love.”

It came after it was announced on Friday evening that Abbington would miss the Strictly live show on Saturday night but could “return the following week” alongside her professional partner Giovanni Pernice according to protocols of the show.

Following her exit announcement, Pernice shared a picture of the pair wearing Christmas outfits on his Instagram.