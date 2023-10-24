Bake Off contestant had to ‘hold back tears’ during double elimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bake Off contestant had to ‘hold back tears’ during double elimination

By Press Association
The Great British Bake Off contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)
The Great British Bake Off contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

A Great British Bake Off contestant has said they had to “hold back the tears” during a double elimination on the fifth episode of the show’s 14th series.

The episode started with the bakers being told their signature dish would be savoury picnic pies.

Pastry Week also saw the contestants make a classic French rough puff pastry for their technical challenge, and a decorative sweet pie for their showstopper, judged by Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

The Great British Bake Off 2023
Nicky has left The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

At the end of the episode presenter Alison Hammond announced that Cristy was this week’s star baker, while co-presenter Noel Fielding revealed that Nicky and Rowan had become the fourth and fifth contestants to leave the tent.

Nicky, 52, who is based in the West Midlands, said: “I knew my time had come to an end after such a disastrous few days but even still my heart sank and I had to hold back the tears.

“I had such a wonderfully happy time during my time in the tent.

“What made it slightly easier when leaving was I didn’t leave alone and my lovely bakers gave me the biggest hugs which meant more than anything to me.

“I got to halfway through and that’s good enough for me, without a doubt.

“I have had so many people stop me and recognise me. I even got recognised in France where I have just been for a few days.”

Rowan, 21, from West Yorkshire, said leaving with Nicky “made it so much easier” for him to say farewell.

The student said: “We were great friends in the tent and we are really looking forward to doing An Extra Slice together, it will be lovely to see her again.

“After being on the series I’ve learnt to be more confident in myself and my talents, and that you will find friends wherever you go.”

The Great British Bake Off 2023
Rowan was kicked out of the Bake Off tent in a double elimination (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

He added: “When it was announced I was leaving I was raging! Only joking, it was my time to go.

“I mean, my pies were abhorrent so I expected nothing less. Everyone rallied around Nicky and me and gave us all the love.

“And then Tash, Dana and I hit the bar, but I should probably keep that one to myself.”

Nicky and Rowan will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice at 8pm on Thursday on Channel 4, with guest appearances from comedian Ross Noble, reality star Jamie Laing and dancer Oti Mabuse.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4.