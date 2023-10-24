Bake Off contestant had to ‘hold back tears’ during double elimination

A Great British Bake Off contestant has said they had to “hold back the tears” during a double elimination on the fifth episode of the show’s 14th series.

The episode started with the bakers being told their signature dish would be savoury picnic pies.

Pastry Week also saw the contestants make a classic French rough puff pastry for their technical challenge, and a decorative sweet pie for their showstopper, judged by Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Nicky has left The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

At the end of the episode presenter Alison Hammond announced that Cristy was this week’s star baker, while co-presenter Noel Fielding revealed that Nicky and Rowan had become the fourth and fifth contestants to leave the tent.

Nicky, 52, who is based in the West Midlands, said: “I knew my time had come to an end after such a disastrous few days but even still my heart sank and I had to hold back the tears.

“I had such a wonderfully happy time during my time in the tent.

“What made it slightly easier when leaving was I didn’t leave alone and my lovely bakers gave me the biggest hugs which meant more than anything to me.

“I got to halfway through and that’s good enough for me, without a doubt.

Roll up! Pastry Week is heading your way and we're sadly going to have to bid farewell to TWO bakers at the end of the show. Join us to find out who from 8pm on @Channel4 tonight. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/V3GOs5JqYZ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 24, 2023

“I have had so many people stop me and recognise me. I even got recognised in France where I have just been for a few days.”

Rowan, 21, from West Yorkshire, said leaving with Nicky “made it so much easier” for him to say farewell.

The student said: “We were great friends in the tent and we are really looking forward to doing An Extra Slice together, it will be lovely to see her again.

“After being on the series I’ve learnt to be more confident in myself and my talents, and that you will find friends wherever you go.”

Rowan was kicked out of the Bake Off tent in a double elimination (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

He added: “When it was announced I was leaving I was raging! Only joking, it was my time to go.

“I mean, my pies were abhorrent so I expected nothing less. Everyone rallied around Nicky and me and gave us all the love.

“And then Tash, Dana and I hit the bar, but I should probably keep that one to myself.”

Nicky and Rowan will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice at 8pm on Thursday on Channel 4, with guest appearances from comedian Ross Noble, reality star Jamie Laing and dancer Oti Mabuse.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4.