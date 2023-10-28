Kaleb Cooper on Jeremy Clarkson: There is love there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kaleb Cooper on Jeremy Clarkson: There is love there

By Press Association
Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper from Clarkson’s Farm outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper from Clarkson’s Farm outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kaleb Cooper has said he feels “love” for Jeremy Clarkson and admitted missing the former Top Gear host when he went off to film motoring TV series The Grand Tour.

The farming contractor has been known to bicker with the TV presenter, 63, on Prime Video’s reality show Clarkson’s Farm, which sees Cooper help Clarkson with the day-to-day running of Diddly Squat farm.

Speaking in The Times about their friendship, the breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm Cooper said: “I resented Jeremy slightly the first time I met him but not because he had a farm — it was because he asked me to drive the tractor more slowly past his house so his cat could run around safely.

“I ignored that because we were so busy. And to be honest, I didn’t know who he was.

“I didn’t have time to watch TV. Sometimes the odd sports car would be delivered (for a motoring review) and I’d think, ‘who’s this flash git then?’. But we have become quite close now.

“He recently went off to Africa to film The Grand Tour and after a couple of days I actually missed him. He’s been a father figure to me when it comes to understanding TV.

“I’ve learned from the best there is and — I can’t believe I’m saying this — when he’s not pissing me off, there is love there.”

Asked if he would ever take ownership of Clarkson’s farm, he said: “What? Are you joking? No way! I don’t want anything I haven’t earned myself.

“Everything I’ve got I’ve worked bloody hard for, but I don’t want or expect anything beyond that.”

Cooper has now penned his second book, Britain According To Kaleb: The Wonderful World Of Country Life, a follow-up to his bestseller The World According To Kaleb.

Clarkson’s Farm has run for two series and another is on the way.