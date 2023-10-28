Survivor to kick-start with endurance challenge that causes contestant dizziness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Survivor to kick-start with endurance challenge that causes contestant dizziness

By Press Association
Survivor’s Dead Weight challenge (BBC/Remarkable)
Survivor’s Dead Weight challenge (BBC/Remarkable)

Reality series Survivor is set to begin on BBC One, and the new series will kick-start with an endurance challenge that leads to one competitor feeling dizzy.

Host of the series, comedian Joel Dommett, will welcome 18 castaways to the Dominican Republic as they get ready to play what is described as the “ultimate physical and psychological game”.

The contestants will be divided into two rival teams and live on remote beaches where they will build their own shelter and battle each against each other to receive rewards or immunity.

Survivor
Joel Dommett and the cast of Survivor (BBC/Remarkable)

In the series’ first episode, Dommett will introduce competitors to the game, saying: “This is the most physically demanding and emotionally draining game on television.

“You are all going to be living on remote beaches, you’ll have to build your own shelters, face the elements with no creature comforts at all.

“And it will test, honestly, every single one of you. Are you ready for that?”

The tribes will be immediately pitted against each other for their first reward challenge, a clash to retrieve basic supplies.

The teams will also compete in their first immunity challenge, Dead Weight, a test of endurance where contestants have to hold onto two rings that are attached to elevated weights.

During the challenge, one of the competitors will admit to feeling dizzy before Dommett says: “This is where it really starts to pinch, your grip starts to go, it starts to become mind over matter.”

The losing tribe will have to face the Tribal Council, where they must vote off one of their own.

Survivor starts tonight at 8.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.