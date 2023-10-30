Rebecca Loos describes ‘horrific’ trolling since Netflix Beckham documentary

Rebecca Loos has said she has been shocked by the “horrific” trolling she has received since David Beckham’s documentary series launched on Netflix.

The four-part series has brought renewed attention to her claims that she had an affair with the footballing superstar while he played for Real Madrid and she was his PA.

Loos, 46, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that Beckham had cheated on his wife Victoria with her.

That period is revisited in the Netflix series Beckham, in which the ex-footballer discusses how hard it was for him to go to work at that time and Victoria reveals it was “the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us and… we were against each other.”

'He's not denied it. He's never denied it.' @rebecca_loos Rebecca Loos speaks exclusively about her claimed affair with David Beckham, which resurfaced following the release of the 'Beckham' documentary on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/5T4lFCuvwl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2023

Discussing how it felt to be thrust into the spotlight again, Loos told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I had left it all behind me.

“I would rather not have had to talk about it again. I had left it behind me, I had moved very much on with my life.

“When this documentary came out I tried very hard to let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me the little angle and how he played the narrative and how misleading it is and how it’s making me look like the bad person.

“Of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango, it’s not all his fault but it’s both of us.”

Beckham has always maintained Loos’s allegations of an affair are “ludicrous”.

Asked if she regretted speaking publicly about her claims, Loos said: “I wish I had done it in a different way, at the time the advice I was given this was the way to go about it. All the power was with the media…nowadays all the power is with the lawyers and everyone goes legal, which is a much safer route.

“I kind of wish I’d taken that route, but I can’t go back in time.”

'I wish I had done it in a different way.' @rebecca_loos Rebecca Loos talks about revealing her alleged affair with David Beckham. pic.twitter.com/tKXwdFgSV4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2023

Loos said since the documentary aired she has been the subject of a barrage of abuse.

She added: “I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram being called horrible names, awful trolling.

“I had heard about trolling before but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn’t have social media.”

Asked if there is anything she wants to say to Beckham, Loos said: “I don’t really want to say anything to them.

“But what I would like to say is, I think by him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it’s OK to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give.

“My message is, you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on, and that’s what I’m teaching my kids.”

Loos is now a mother to two sons, aged 14 and 11, and discussing how they have reacted, she said: “I told them about the documentary, what had been said and how it made mummy feel.

“I said I feel that it’s very unfair, because of the way I’m being treated now, and the bullying I’m getting and the trolling, and I want to say something, and I’m going to do an interview so there might be some media and how do you feel about that?

“And so my youngest son said ‘Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too.’

“My oldest son said: ‘Well I don’t really know anything about Beckham. It’s not like it’s Messi.”