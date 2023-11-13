Queer Eye cast react to ‘one of a kind’ Bobby Berk leaving US reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Queer Eye cast react to ‘one of a kind’ Bobby Berk leaving US reality show

By Press Association
Queer Eye hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk (Christopher Smith/Netflix/PA)
Queer Eye hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk (Christopher Smith/Netflix/PA)

The Queer Eye cast said Bobby Berk will “forever” be part of the Fab Five who have co-hosted the US Netflix series since its re-launch in 2018.

It comes after Berk, interior design expert on the makeover show, announced with a “heavy heart” that season eight of the programme airing on January 24 will be his last.

On his Instagram story the show’s grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness said: “One of a kind and such a star. Love you Bobby.”

Culture expert Karamo Brown said: “@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what.

“I’m about to be at Netflix’s door and e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Fellow Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert on the show, said: “#Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it”, alongside five love hearts.

Berk said it had “not been an easy decision” to leave the show, but a “necessary one”, in an Instagram post on Monday.

He said: “The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design.

“I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better.

“The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.

“Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

The 42-year-old added: “You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Stars including US actress Sophia Bush were among those commenting.

The One Tree Hill star wrote: “I sob that you won’t be blessing my screen and these overnight home transformations but I am also SO excited you’ll be home and we can hike more than once every eight weeks!!”

The official Queer Eye Instagram page also said: “After six incredible years of life-changing transformations, season eight will be Bobby Berk’s last with the Fab Five.

“We appreciate the heart and dedication he has brought to Queer Eye and wish him the very best.”

Berk’s departure from Queer Eye comes three months after he announced the death of his father, writing “can’t believe you’re gone”.