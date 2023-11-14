Lorraine Kelly ‘excited’ as breast cancer song surpasses Beatles to hit top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly ‘excited’ as breast cancer song surpasses Beatles to hit top spot

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly ‘very excited’ breast cancer campaign song hit number one (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly ‘very excited’ breast cancer campaign song hit number one (Ian West/PA)

Lorraine Kelly “didn’t ever think” the Change + Check charity single would momentarily top the iTunes music chart ahead of The Beatles.

The track, titled Golden, features Grammy-winning singer Joss Stone and the Change + Check choir – which is made up of 20 women who were prompted to get checked and found breast cancer after seeing the campaign on ITV’s Lorraine.

TV presenter Kelly appeared at Westminster to tell MPs about the breast cancer awareness campaign initially founded by breast cancer survivor and Lorraine producer Helen Addis and “get boobs on the mani-breast-o”.

Kelly told the PA news agency: “We want to get all of the MPs to support our Change And Check campaign which is all down to Helen (Annis), Helen is our a producer, she had breast cancer and you came up with the whole idea.”

She continued: “We’re very excited because we just heard that our single is number one on iTunes and who is number two, The Beatles.

“It’s brilliant and this choir is amazing because it’s a choir made up of all the women whose lives have been saved by the Change And Check campaign.”

Ms Annis told PA: “They contacted us because they saw our campaign on the Lorraine show, they checked themselves, they found their breast cancer early and that’s the key, the majority of them are under the screening age so that’s really important that we get the message out.

“…I never thought that it would be my boobs that would get me to number one – but they’ve done it.”

The single was released as part of the fifth year of Kelly’s Change + Check campaign to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the condition, and encourage women to have their breasts examined.

Dr Hilary Jones told PA: “The campaign is making a huge difference it already has, we know that you too and the programme has saved lives already and many more to come.”

Profits from downloads of the single will go towards the breast cancer charity Future Dreams.

Kelly’s visit to Westminster will air on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning.