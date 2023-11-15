Timothy West: Life with Prunella Scales ‘not changed’ in 60 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timothy West: Life with Prunella Scales ‘not changed’ in 60 years of marriage

By Press Association
The couple spoke about their relationship on BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)
Timothy West has said that life with Prunella Scales has not “changed at all” in 60 years of marriage.

Stage and television actor West, and Scales, known for playing Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, were wed in 1963.

Ninety-one-year-old Scales was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014 and West said this was something they “manage” as a couple.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about how their life had changed over the course of 60 years, the 89-year-old actor said: “I don’t think it’s changed at all.”

He added: “I know that things are going to change a little bit but it’s been a long time and we’ve managed to do well.”

Scales, meanwhile, said that she had got to know her husband “better and better and better” over the course of their lifetime.

West revealed that it was more than a decade before his wife’s diagnosis that he first noticed signs of dementia.

Theatre Awards UK – London
Scales said she had got to know her husband ‘better and better and better’ over their years together (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “I came to see a play that Prue was doing in Greenwich.

“I went to see the first night, it was fine, it was good: much enjoyed by the audience.

“And then I went to see it again, a bit later on, and I thought Prue’s a bit strange she’s not totally with it.”

He added: “We went to see a specialist who just said, ‘I’m sorry. This is just something that happens to you when you get older, and it’s not going to get any easier but you can cope with it’. We manage.”

Speaking about how they first met, West revealed that the couple used to write each other up to three letters a day.

He said: “We were doing a terrible play. Yes.

“We used to keep talking to each other through letter writing.”

He added: “We both loved writing to each other, sometimes two or three times a day.”

In celebration of their diamond anniversary, West recently penned the memoir Pru And Me: A Love Story, where West charts the course of their life, including Scales’s dementia diagnosis.

Together the couple filmed 10 series of Channel 4 programme Great Canal Journeys, which saw them travel across the UK and other parts of the world exploring different waterways.

West is known for his theatre and TV credits and most recently starred in the 2019-2022 TV series Gentlemen Jack playing Jeremy Lister.