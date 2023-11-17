Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan stars as news presenters in cancel culture show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan stars as news presenters in cancel culture show

By Press Association
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan will play news presenters as they star in a new comedy about cancel culture.

The ITVX series sees Downton Abbey star Bonneville, 60, play respected TV anchor Douglas Bellowes in Douglas Is Cancelled.

Doctor Who star Gillan – who has been in The Guardians Of The Galaxy film series and Thor: Love and Thunder as alien Nebula – plays Madeline, who works on the same current affairs programme as Douglas.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Karen Gillan has starred in Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

The series is written by Steven Moffat, who has served as a showrunner on Doctor Who and Sherlock.

He said: “I just sat down and wrote this – didn’t even tell anyone what I was doing – and now it’s all happening, thanks to the amazing Sue Vertue (renowned TV producer and, in a rare moment of weakness, my wife).

“I can’t quite believe we’ve managed to get the mighty Hugh Bonneville involved as Douglas and that we’ve lured my old friend Karen Gillan back from Hollywood, to play Madeline.”

In the four-part series, Douglas is a middle-aged current affairs presenter who is working at Live At Six and is described as needing “constant reassurance from his sharper, younger, tech savvy, social media aware” co-star Madeline.

Touted as a “national treasure”, Douglas runs into trouble when he makes a joke at his cousin’s wedding.

The exchange is overheard and he becomes embroiled in a “chaotic and unmanageable situation” that sees “on-going hysteria and digital storm”.

Madeline then posts on behalf of Douglas but is she a friend or a foe?, the series asks.

Gillan said: “To torment a man, let alone a man named Douglas, for four episodes – armed with the writing of Steven Moffat – is a great privilege that I’m going to enjoy every minute of.”

The cast also includes Andor star Ben Miles, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed and The Death Of Stalin actor Simon Russell Beale.

Moffat and Sue Vertue will executively produce the series on behalf of Hartswood Films.

The Inbetweeners director Ben Palmer is directing the show, which is produced by Shameless showrunner Lawrence Till.

Bonneville, who was directed by Palmer on Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, said: “Working again with a director like Ben, on Steven’s acidly witty script, with an ensemble of this calibre, is as daunting as it is exciting.”

The show is in association with SkyShowtime and BBC Studios Distribution.

Douglas Is Cancelled is beginning to film in London.