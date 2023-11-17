Angela Rippon hails return to ‘magnificent’ Blackpool ballroom for Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Rippon hails return to ‘magnificent’ Blackpool ballroom for Strictly

By Press Association
Angela Rippon said she is looking forward to dancing in Blackpool as part of Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Angela Rippon has hailed her return to the “magnificent” Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV presenter, 79, who hosted Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing from Blackpool, will dance at the prestigious venue when the BBC One show returns on Saturday.

Rippon beat Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy during last week’s dance-off.

She told the PA news agency that her best memories were seeing routines by “fabulous young dancers” when she was hosting the show.

Rippon also said: “It is the most magnificent ballroom and I think it is probably one of the most famous ballrooms in the world because it’s such an opulent setting.”

Her professional partner Kai Widdrington said neither of them has danced there during the Strictly competition so it would be a new experience.

Widdrington revealed that the pair had been “manifesting” returning to the venue before revealing what he told Rippon: “I said ‘the stars are aligning here as you presented Come Dancing here. I used to dance here as a little kid’.”

He said: “You have the music there, the live music, you have the setting of the amazing chemistry of the whole – the roof and everything is just magical and it doesn’t feel real.

“I think the word is you feel very honoured to get to dance in that (ballroom).”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Bad Education star Layton Williams and partner Nikita Kuzmin are also among the competitors heading to Blackpool.

Williams said their dance, a couple’s choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera, will be “iconic” and the experience would be an “honour” given the history of the venue.

He added: “So we’re really excited to be there together. It actually does, like, bring back so many memories of me being a kid … We want to get there and it’s going to be a showdown.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.40pm on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.