Taylor Swift stops The Beatles from clinching another number one album

Taylor Swift has kept the top spot in the Official Albums Chart despite The Beatles reissuing their classic collections.

The American superstar, 33, has the number one spot for a third week with her record 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

She has previously seen off competition from Oasis’s 1998 compilation album The Masterplan.

This week, The Beatles’ records 1967-1970, known as the Blue album, and 1962-1966, the Red album, finish at number two and three in the UK chart respectively.

Sir Paul McCartney, right, and Sir Ringo Starr’s re-release of The Beatles albums have not ended with a number one (PA)

It marks a return to each record’s original peak when they were released in 1973, according to the Official Charts Company, but stops them achieving a 16th number one album.

Meanwhile, English electronic duo Chase & Status have their fifth UK top 10 album with 2 Ruff, Vol. 1 at number four.

South Africa-born singer Baby Queen rounds out the top five with the London-based artist’s debut studio album Quarter Life.

Jack Harlow’s rap-pop track Lovin On Me has pushed The Beatles off the number one Official Singles Chart spot as Now And Then fell out of the top five.

The American rapper and singer has earned his first number one as Houdini, from London-born hitmaker Dua Lipa, debuts at number two.

Now And Then, a remastered track based on a private recording by John Lennon in the late 1970s, made history by becoming a number one last week.

The Beatles are now the act with the longest gap between chart-toppers, having last reached number one more than 50 years ago with The Ballad Of John And Yoko in 1969.

Dua Lipa has not got the number one single spot (PA)

When Lennon’s widow passed on the tape in the 1990s, it was developed by Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr.

Due to poor audio quality they had to wait until recently to isolate Lennon’s voice from the original recording.

This was used as the basis for the current version of the song along with Harrison’s guitar playing and contributions from surviving members.

In at number three this week is Prada from CaSSo, hip-hop group D-Block Europe and British singer Raye, while Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae’s Greedy makes number four.

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s Stick Season has risen three places to a new peak at number five.

The UK singles and album charts are compiled by the Official Charts Company.