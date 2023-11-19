Meet the famous faces heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… 2023

The new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will launch on Sunday evening with a host of famous faces.

With the line-up including a famous politician, a food critic, soap stars and the sister of an American pop superstar, we take a look at who will be setting up camp and facing the notorious bush tucker trials on the ITV reality show.

Nigel Farage

“Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do Trials!” ⭐️ Nigel Farage 📰 GB News host & ex-politician #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/tCFBFQUiFW — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2023

Former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here gets underway.

The 59-year-old said he has been “demonised over the years” and wants to “show people I am not nasty”.

The GB News star added: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!”

Jamie Lynn Spears

“I can take a lot of sh*t and it doesn’t get me down…” ⭐️ Jamie Lynn Spears 🎬 American Actress & Singer #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/yVmGMkjgwy — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of pop superstar Britney and is known for her roles in TV series Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias.

The 32-year-old actress, who faces a skydive when she enters the jungle, said that the show will be a “nice way for people to see the real me”.

She added: “I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me.”

Sam Thompson

“I don’t know anyone who likes spiders. The smaller they are, the worse it is and I am a bit of a screecher.” ⭐️ Sam Thompson 📻 TV personality and Radio DJ #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/zLbQfNt9IB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2023

Reality star and radio presenter Sam Thompson, who faces a skyscraper challenge before entering the jungle, said taking part in the show “feels like a dream”.

The 31-year-old said that his partner Zara McDermott, who took part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing was “proud” of him for going on the show.

“We haven’t chatted too much about it (I’m A Celebrity) in the run-up as she has been doing Strictly and I haven’t wanted to make it about me”, he said.

Josie Gibson

“I know I have taken on challenges for This Morning in the past but I don’t know if I’ve taken on too much here.” ⭐️ Josie Gibson 🗣️ This Morning Host #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/1zoHdv7PrA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2023

This Morning host Josie Gibson, who will face a challenge in the outback during Sunday’s episode alongside Farage, said that her biggest phobia is insects.

The 38-year-old added: “I also don’t like spiders and I freeze normally when I see one.

“My family thinks I am mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!”

Fred Sirieix

“It’s all going to be hard, but it’s good to do things that take you out of your comfort zone.” ⭐️ Fred Sirieix 🏩 TV Presenter #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/JT7FJtGtqb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2023

TV presenter and First Dates star Fred Sirieix is set to face a skyscraper challenge in the series’ first episode.

Speaking on how he has readied himself for the show, the 51-year-old said: “I have been training harder than I have trained in the last three or four years.

“I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine – that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity.”

Nella Rose

“My role in the Camp is going to be to keep morale and humour high” ⭐️ Nella Rose 🎥 YouTuber #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/xXygzNmV2k — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2023

YouTuber Nella Rose is to face the outback alongside Gibson and Farage and said that she is scared of everything from red ants to ostriches.

The 26-year-old added: “I am terrified but I’m trying to think of the bigger picture.

“In this life, you have to face up to your fears. Yes, I might scream the whole time but I am going to think about feeding human beings and I am going to try my best.”

Grace Dent

“Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread!” ⭐️ Grace Dent 🍽️ Food Critic #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/FdGWincQCm — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2023

Food critic Grace Dent will face a skyscraper challenge in the series’ first episode.

Speaking on whether she will cook up a storm in camp, the 50-year-old said: “I am a practical cook but it is not cooking as we know it in the jungle.

“What makes food is herbs and spices and I am not going to have any ingredients.”

Marvin Humes

“Heights do terrify me… As do the snakes, the rats and the food situation.” ⭐️ Marvin Humes 👨‍🎤 Pop star & TV presenter #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/Ia1HrZAI4E — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2023

TV presenter and JLS singer Marvin Humes, who has a phobia of heights, is set to face a skydive before he enters camp.

The 38-year-old has just finished a tour with JLS and said: “Heights do terrify me as do the snakes, the rats and the food situation.

“We’ve been burning 3,000 calories rehearsing for our tour and it’s going to be super challenging.”

Danielle Harold

“This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new.” ⭐️ Danielle Harold📺 EastEnders Star #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/kC8kFXwGhY — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2023

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold is set to face a skyscraper challenge, alongside Thompson, Dent and Sirieix in the series’ first episode and said that one of her biggest fears is rats.

Speaking on her role in the camp the 31-year-old said: “I am a little bit ditzy but I am definitely not the dumb blonde of, ‘Oh look she won’t want to get involved or do that’.

“In fact, that is the opposite to me. I want to do the different challenges and I can’t wait to do the Deals on Wheels challenge!”

Nick Pickard

“I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the Trials…” ⭐️ Nick Pickard 🎭 Hollyoaks icon #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/nhR4RkghK7 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2023

Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard will be challenged to skydive out of a plane, alongside Humes and Spears in Sunday’s episode.

Speaking about the programme the 48-year-old said: “I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.