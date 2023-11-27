John Bishop announces 2024 tour with two dates at London Palladium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Bishop announces 2024 tour with two dates at London Palladium

By Press Association
John Bishop will embark on a stand up tour in 2024 (Ian West/PA)
John Bishop will embark on a stand up tour in 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Comedian John Bishop has announced a 57-date live stand-up UK tour for 2024 called Back At It.

Kicking off in Bromley, south-east London, on March 9, the tour will include two dates at the London Palladium and finish on November 17 at Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Bishop, 56, said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.

“I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Bishop will perform in Dorking and Guildford in Surrey, before Buxton, Derbyshire, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and Newcastle in May.

There are also dates in July, September, October and November in towns including Dundee in Scotland, Croydon, south London, Blackpool, Lancashire and Oxford.

The Scouse actor first joined the comedy circuit in the early 2000s and has performed at Live At The Apollo and presented BBC entertainment show John Bishop’s Britain and ITV’s The John Bishop Show.

Funny Cow premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Comedian John Bishop (Ian West/PA)

He has also appeared on comedy panel shows that include 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week.

Bishop co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words with actor Tony Pitts in which they ask guests about the three words that mean the most to them.

Guests have included singer Robbie Williams, actor John Cleese, author Sebastian Faulks and physicist Professor Brian Cox.

He has also starred in pantomime Mother Goose with Sir Ian McKellen, which included a run in London’s West End.

Tickets for Bishop’s tour go on sale from Friday December 1 at 10am.