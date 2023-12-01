Nigel Farage row with campmates ‘will not phase him after death threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage row with campmates ‘will not phase him after death threats’

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
Nigel Farage’s girlfriend said his heated debates with campmates Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will not phase the politician who has experienced decades of death threats in the outside world.

Laure Ferrari appeared on GB News for her first TV interview on Friday to support Farage, who she described as having “the resilience of a million men”.

Ms Ferrari commented on several comments made by Sirieix about Brexit on the ITV show, in which he told former Ukip leader Farage that his 2016 campaign had “destroyed the economy” and branded it “shameful”.

“I am a French person myself and I was like isn’t it a bit rude to come from a different country and lecture the British electorate or the way the British people voted in 2016,” she said.

Ms Ferrari continued: “He’s been dealing with enemies and attacks and jokes for decades, we’re talking about actually serious stuff like death threats or threats on your family members.

“So having an argument with Fred or Nella is really not going to phase him at all, he’ll be fine.”

It comes after Rose previously accused GB news presenter Farage of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK during a conversation about immigration, and the pair later disagreed during a debate about cultural appropriation.

Ms Ferrari said: “I feel sorry for Nella, I think she epitomises that snowflake generation where they are told that they should be offended by every little thing.

“It’s not a good place to be when you’re offended and upset all the time, it’s not really nice.

“I think he has been very gentle with her, but again that’s the sort of man he is. Maybe ITV or people were expecting him to be a bit more punchy and a bit more aggressive but he has lots of patience.

“He understands people and he actually understands this generation very well.”

The French politician added that Farage is “in his element” in the jungle and she predicts he will be in the final.