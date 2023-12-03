Russell T Davies bids farewell to late Bernard Cribbins after Doctor Who cameo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Russell T Davies bids farewell to late Bernard Cribbins after Doctor Who cameo

By Press Association
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said ‘goodnight and goodbye’ to the late Bernard Cribbins after the star featured in one last episode for the show’s 60th anniversary (Ian West/PA)
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said ‘goodnight and goodbye’ to the late Bernard Cribbins after the star featured in one last episode for the show’s 60th anniversary (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has said “goodnight and goodbye” to the late Bernard Cribbins after the star featured in one last episode for the sci-fi show’s 60th anniversary.

In the second instalment of the trio of specials, Cribbins made a cameo appearance as Wilfred Mott, grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble, a role he played between 2007 and 2010.

The moving scene saw the veteran actor, who died in July 2022 aged 93, reunite with David Tennant’s Time Lord and Catherine Tate’s Donna.

Davies revealed they had written more scenes for Cribbins to feature in but he died before they had chance to film them.

Writing on Instagram, alongside a photo of Cribbins, Tennant and Tate from the scene, Davies said: “Farewell, old soldier. That’s goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard.

“Wilf is mentioned in dispatches next week, all safe and sound, don’t worry, but that’s the only scene Bernard was able to film.

“We had a wonderful time! We’d never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said ‘Let me see the script’.

“We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all.

“A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever.”

Davies said more details about the filming in Camden, north London, can be seen in the extra programme Unleashed and in the Doctor Who magazine.

He added: “We had a little more written, but it wasn’t to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best, and stepped away.

“Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you.”

The episode, titled Wild Blue Yonder, sees the Tardis take the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of the universe before they land back in London.

As they leave the blue telephone box, Donna rushes to embrace Wilfred, who is sitting outside in a wheelchair.

Wilfred is further shocked when the Doctor hugs him and says: “Wilfred Mott – now I feel better. Now nothing is wrong, nothing in the whole wide world! How are you old soldier?”

However, all is not well as Wilfred says he has told their family to “bunker down” while he keeps watch.

The Doctor and Donna’s confusion is answered by an explosion and fighting breaks out around them.

Wilfred says: “It’s everybody, it’s everything. They’re all going mad. You’ve got to do something, Doctor. The whole word’s coming to an end.”

– The final episode in the 60th anniversary trio, titled The Giggle, will air on December 9 on BBC One.