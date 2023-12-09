Ncuti Gatwa dances in kilt and meets goblins in Doctor Who Christmas trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa dances in kilt and meets goblins in Doctor Who Christmas trailer

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas Special (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas Special (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa is seen dancing in a kilt and coming face to face with goblins in the Doctor Who Christmas trailer.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, made his first appearance on Doctor Who during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

The first full episode of the BBC One sci-fi show starring Gatwa in his role as the 15th Time Lord will air on Christmas day.

In a newly released teaser trailer for the festive episode, Gatwa’s Doctor is seen alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The trailer opens with a shot of the Doctor twirling in a kilt as he dances, in what looks to be a nightclub.

Soon after he is seen jumping over roofs and leaping onto a hanging ladder which Ruby is climbing.

He tells Ruby “I’m the Doctor” before she asks “what’s up there” and he responds “goblins.”

The pair find the goblins inside a giant flying ship and as the Doctor and Ruby enter the vessel the creatures yell and shriek at them.

The trailer ends as Ruby says “Who are you?” after entering the Tardis.

The Doctor Who logo then flashes on screen.

David Tennant, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

Gatwa appeared in the last episode, The Giggle, after the Toymaker, played by American actor Neil Patrick Harris, split the Doctor in two.

The episode ended with the words “destination Christmas” showing on screen.

In Doctor Who’s Christmas episode former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall will star as herself alongside It’s A Sin actress Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, soap star Angela Wynter as her grandmother Cherry and former EastEnders star Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Episode The Church On Ruby Road will air at 5.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.