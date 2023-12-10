Shirley Ballas says bullying and misogyny persists in the dance industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas says bullying and misogyny persists in the dance industry

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas on Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne (Amanda Benson/BBC)
Shirley Ballas on Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne (Amanda Benson/BBC)

Shirley Ballas has said there is a “handful of misogynistic people with egos that just will not deflate” while talking about bullying in the dance industry.

The 63-year-old, who is head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, recalled the “immense bullying” she received just before she landed a job on the BBC One show.

Speaking to host Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Ballas said: “I was going through immense bullying in the industry from men at the top.

Shirley Ballas
Shirley Ballas is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I’ll just go as far as that, and they were stopping my work.

“I was like an elite teacher, I was teaching the top couples in the world.

“And then there were threats going to certain couples saying, ‘There’s nine of us and one of her, if you train with her, we’re going to make sure you don’t make it in the industry.’

“Men and women stopping me judging.”

She added: “So there was an awful lot of things going on like that for no particular reason, other than that they didn’t want a woman in any high places.

“And that’s how I felt and that’s my perspective on it.”

Asked if she thinks the industry was misogynistic, she said: “100% for sure and I don’t think it’s much better today. I still think that bullying goes on.

“There’s a lot of great people in my industry. There’s a lot of people who want to see people do extremely well and I think we have this handful of misogynistic people with egos that just will not deflate.

“Even the other day, I was reading messages of a couple that had been to a competition overseas of different professionals that had written these most horrendous messages to them.

“It (bullying) still goes on today. I don’t know how people get away with it, until it becomes name and shame and I’m pretty much close to doing that, I’ll tell you.”

Recently, Ballas opened up about the hateful messages she has received online while being a judge on Strictly.

In October she told Channel 5 News she had hired a personal assistant who “syphons through” the hateful messages sent to her.

Also in October, the dance champion and judge released book Murder On The Dance Floor, co-authored by Sheila McClure, which follows the fictional story of dance superstar and one-time world champion Lily Richmond.

Ballas told the PA news agency that the book offers a behind the scenes glimpse into the dance industry, adding that it is a lot more “sinister” than people realise.

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.