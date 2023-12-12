Netflix reveals Bridgerton season three will premiere in two parts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix reveals Bridgerton season three will premiere in two parts

By Press Association
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix/PA) 2023
The third series of the hit period drama Bridgerton will be released in two parts next year, Netflix has announced.

The first instalment will launch on the streamer on May 16, while the second part will be released on June 13.

Based by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the series follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

A trailer announcing the highly-anticipated dates features quotes by fans pleading for an update of when the show will return – alongside clips of the upcoming season.

Among the returning characters featured in the video are Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, and Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh.

The trailer also sees the return of the show’s anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews.

Alongside scenes of horse racing, fireworks and elegant balls, Lady Whistledown says: “Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong. Yours truly Lady Whistledown.”

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington but was revealed as the allusive figure behind the Lady Whistledown character in season one, also features in the teaser clip.

The third season will see Penelope give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

However, undeterred by the setback, she is set on finding a husband who can provide her with enough independence to continue her double life.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (Netflix/PA)

After returning from his summer travels, Colin is disheartened to find that Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder.

In a bid to win back her friendship, he will offer to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband – but his lessons may start working too well as he starts to question his feelings for her.

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it first launched on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

While the second instalment centred around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton getting caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina, Charithra Chandran.