Nigel Farage ‘fitter and stronger’ than during school days after I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Farage ‘fitter and stronger’ than during school days after I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is ‘probably fitter and stronger’ than he was at school thanks to his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is ‘probably fitter and stronger’ than he was at school thanks to his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is “probably fitter and stronger” than when he was at school thanks to his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 59-year-old came third in the ITV series after spending more than 20 nights in the jungle, alongside the show’s winner, reality TV star Sam Thompson, and runner-up, former professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Arriving back from Australia at Heathrow Airport, he told the PA news agency: “(I did) 23 nights in the jungle and by the end of that I was 20 years older than all the other contestants that were left.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – 2023
Nigel Farage arrives at Heathrow Airport (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So all I would say is the whole thing was much more physical than I could ever have believed, even ferrying buckets of water up from the pump to the camp, all of that is the biggest detox.

“No tea, no coffee, no booze, lots of exercise, so after 23 nights in there I’ve left it in many ways fitter and stronger than I’ve probably been since I was at school. So there’s a real upside to it.”

Farage added that he was “absolutely thrilled” to make it to the final and had a “super” time, but is now “excited to get back to work”.

“I think the news agenda is going to be busy… and if my popularity has risen 20% amongst Conservative voters in Britain, well, there’s an audience that might want to listen.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – 2023
The former Ukip leader said he is keen to get back to work (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Made In Chelsea star Thompson and Bellew went through to the final after receiving 43.4% and 30.1% of the first vote on Sunday while Farage secured 25.8%, which placed him third.

Thompson went on to win the show with 56.6% of the final vote.

The finale saw an average audience of 6.6 million tune in on the night, ITV said, which is a notable drop from 10.1 million viewers who watched former England footballer Jill Scott beat MP Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to become queen of the jungle last year.

Sunday’s show attracted a peak audience of 7.6 million while the 2022 finale had peaked at 11.5 million viewers.