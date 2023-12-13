Sam Thompson reunites with Zara McDermott after I’m A Celebrity win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Thompson reunites with Zara McDermott after I’m A Celebrity win

By Press Association
Series winner Sam Thompson is greeted by Zara McDermott at Heathrow Airport after taking part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Series winner Sam Thompson is greeted by Zara McDermott at Heathrow Airport after taking part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sam Thompson and his partner Zara McDermott reunited in Heathrow airport after he returned home from Australia as the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 winner.

The TV star, 31, and the former Love Island contestant, 26, were pictured looking overjoyed as they kissed and embraced each other at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

McDermott also surprised the new king of the jungle, who returned home with his close friend Pete Wicks, with a cluster of rainbow-coloured balloons which said “Welcome home”.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – 2023
Series winner Sam Thompson is greeted by Zara McDermott at Heathrow Airport, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reflecting on how he was feeling about his win after landing back in the UK, he told the PA news agency: “It hasn’t sunk in yet but I’ve had my best mate Pete out there so he’s been keeping me very grounded.

“I told him to call me king for a day and he didn’t even want to do that.

“It’s been a really, really fun couple of days.”

Thompson was announced as the winner of the ITV reality show on Sunday night after securing 56.6% of the vote, with former professional boxer Tony Bellew coming second with 43.4%, while former Ukip leader Nigel Farage took third place.

During the final days of the show, Thompson took on the famous cyclone obstacle course and ate a variety of unusual animal parts for his last bushtucker trial.

The Made In Chelsea star said there was “nothing hard” about getting used to being in the jungle as he had wanted to do it for so long.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – 2023
Series winner Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott and Pete Wicks at Heathrow Airport (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “It was my dream, my absolute dream. I had the best time in the world, I loved it to bits.”

Thompson also joked that his fellow contestant Bellew would be what he missed most from the show after they formed a special bond during the series.

The finale saw an average audience of 6.6 million tune in on the night, ITV said, which is a notable drop from 10.1 million viewers who watched former England footballer Jill Scott beat Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to become queen of the jungle last year.

Sunday’s show also attracted a peak audience of 7.6 million while the 2022 finale topped at 11.5 million viewers.