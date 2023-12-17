Ellie Leach says Strictly has been ‘life-changing opportunity’ following win

Ellie Leach has said that Strictly Come Dancing was a “life-changing opportunity” following her win alongside professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

The former Coronation Street star, 22, became the competition’s youngest winner on Saturday evening, beating Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

Speaking about what it was like to secure the glitterball trophy, the soap star said: “Words cannot describe how I am feeling right now and I cannot believe we have just won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It’s been a life-changing opportunity and I’ve had the time of my life dancing with Vito every week.

“It has been so special and to be able to do it with such a great teacher has made it an experience I will never forget.

“Thank you so much for that, Vito, and thank you for finding the dancer in me. We couldn’t have won without the voting public, so a huge thank you to everyone at home who picked up the phone for us, we appreciate every single one of you!

“Finally, a big congratulations to all the finalists and all the 2023 cast, who are incredible and came alongside this journey with me.”

Coppola said: “This is unbelievable, thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, we love you and it means the world to us!

“Ellie, my Lulu, I am so, so proud of you.

“I have seen how hard you have worked, the dedication and determination you have shown, and how much you have grown as a person these past three months.

“We’ve had the best time dancing together and I’ve enjoyed every second of it!

“Thank you for being the best dance partner and thank you to everyone who has supported us each week and voted for us!”.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was decided for by the public.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola performing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

On the judges’ scoreboard, which was provided as a guideline, Williams and Kuzmin had been in the lead with a total of 119 points.

Second to them was Brazier and Buswell, who had received 117 points, and they were followed by Leach and Coppola with 115.

During the grand finale of the BBC One dancing competition, the Strictly celebrities and professionals returned, pop superstar Cher performed her new Christmas single and Years And Years vocalist Olly Alexander announced he would be the UK entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

Last year, wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and professional dancer Jowita Przystal won the glitterball trophy.