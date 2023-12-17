Strictly Christmas star Sally Nugent says she always felt ‘too shy’ to do show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Christmas star Sally Nugent says she always felt ‘too shy’ to do show

By Press Association
Sally Nugent will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (BBC/PA)
Sally Nugent will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (BBC/PA)

Sally Nugent has said she always felt “too shy” to do Strictly Come Dancing but wanted to “be brave” this year and take part in the Christmas special.

Journalist Nugent, 52, will perform with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima in a festive version of the BBC One programme, airing on Christmas Day.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the BBC Breakfast presenter said: “I decided to do the Christmas special because I’ve always been a little bit nervous about Strictly, just a bit too shy to do it really.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023
Contestants of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Lots of people in my job do say yes to Strictly and have an amazing experience, but I’d always kind of run away from it, because I was scared.

“But this year I decided to be brave and when the phone call came in from Strictly I was with a group of my girlfriends … and the lady from Strictly said to me, ‘Would you please like to learn a foxtrot with Graziano Di Prima for Christmas?’

“I repeated this to my friends and they all went ‘Yes!’”

Discussing the training process, Nugent said: “Poor Graziano has started from scratch with me.

“The first couple of days here – I’m not joking – he had to teach me how to take steps forward and then he spent two more days teaching me how to take steps backwards.

“Then, because it’s a foxtrot, you go backwards … every time I would go backwards, I would fall over. I couldn’t even get my balance.”

Speaking about the lifts they have been practising, Nugent said: “Do you know what? We are flying.

“It’s so far out of my comfort zone.

“I can’t even believe I’m gonna do it. But I love it.”

The other celebrities taking part in this year’s festive special are EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey, professional rugby union player Danny Cipriani, history broadcaster Dan Snow and Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan.

The couples will compete to impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas in a winter wonderland-themed ballroom before the Christmas champion 2023 is crowned.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.