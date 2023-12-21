Dan Snow reveals he almost ‘passed out’ after first Strictly special rehearsal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Snow reveals he almost ‘passed out’ after first Strictly special rehearsal

By Press Association
The broadcaster is best known for presenting history programmes (BBC/PA)
Dan Snow has admitted he had to pull his car over after his first Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special rehearsal as he thought he was going to “pass out”.

The broadcaster may be best known for presenting history programmes, but of late he has been put through his paces on the dance floor by professional partner Nadiya Bychkova as they prepare to take on the jive during the festive special of the BBC show.

Snow will go up against five other celebrities in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion 2023.

Snow’s professional partner Nadiya Bychkova said he was a ‘perfect student’ (BBC/PA)

Speaking about the rehearsals, the 45-year-old said: “I used to think that I was quite fit, I like taking the kids up mountains, and after the first session with Nadiya, I got into the car, and I almost had to pull over at the side of the road because I thought I was going to pass out.

“It’s been so intense, my head and my legs, and my whole body was aching.

“I feel mentally as healthy and happy as I have been for a long time, dancing is really good for you, and I strongly recommend everyone get out there and start dancing.”

His partner Bychkova hailed him as a “perfect student” as he had been “very focused” and did his homework along the way.

She added: “He takes note, and when I threw something new at him, it meant he took a few steps back, and it can feel like when we finish rehearsal it’s not quite there, but then he comes back the next day and is like ‘I slept on it and I understand it better now’ and he’s much better. And that’s happened in every session.”

The Ukrainian dancer revealed she initially threw him in the deep end by scheduling an eight-hour rehearsal on his first day but they ended up scaling it back as she thought his “brain was going to explode”.

She added: “It’s so many steps and little details, but it’s fun, we’ve had such a beautiful vibe, and the energy in the room has been great and we’ve really enjoyed it.”

Snow also praised Bychkova as a teacher, adding: “I’ve been really privileged to have the best coaching.”

On the Strictly Christmas special, Snow will go up against BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, rugby star Danny Cipriani, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and actress Tillie Amartey.

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.