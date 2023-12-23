Stephen Mulhern set to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Mulhern set to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice – reports

By Press Association
TV presenter Stephen Mulhern has fronted several ITV shows (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Mulhern is set to replace Phillip Schofield as the new host on Dancing On Ice, it has been reported.

Schofield, who had presented the ice skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby since 2006, will not return to front the programme following his resignation from ITV earlier this year after he admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

It is not clear yet whether Willoughby will present the next series of the long-running show after she also left This Morning in October following 14 years on the sofa.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern previously presented children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem together (Yui Mok/PA)

There has been speculation on who will fill Schofield’s shoes on Dancing On Ice since his exit, with Mulhern, Dermot O’Leary, Marvin Humes and Ben Shephard among some of the bookies’ picks.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses have settled on Mulhern, 46, to take over the coveted role.

In response to the reports, an ITV spokesperson said: “Further announcements regarding Dancing on Ice will be made in due course.”

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair also presented Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, from 2004 to 2006.

Mulhern has become a regular face on ITV over the years presenting shows including Britain’s Got More Talent, game show Catchphrase and the revived Deal Or No Deal.

The 16th series of Dancing On Ice, due to launch in January, will see 12 celebrities take to the ice in a bid to impress a panel of judges as well as viewers at home.

Among the 2024 line-up are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi will also compete.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards taking his place.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 for a nine-week run.