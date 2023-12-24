Alison Hammond to be surprised with theatre tribute on This Morning special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Alison Hammond to be surprised with theatre tribute on This Morning special

By Press Association
Alison Hammond was delighted with her Christmas gift on This Morning (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond will be surprised with a seat named in her honour at her hometown theatre during the This Morning Christmas Day special.

In the two-hour festive edition of the ITV show, the TV presenter and her co-hosts Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Gyles Brandreth will sit down to open their presents from one another.

As a sequin-clad Hammond comes to receive her gift, O’Leary will reveal hers involves the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre, where she is currently starring in their pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk until January 28.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

O’Leary says: “The Birmingham Hippodrome, it’s a very special place for you and a lifelong dream that you’re performing there.”

After Birmingham-born Hammond agrees it is a “massively” special place for her, he reveals: “So, we’ve named a seat ‘Alison Hammond, TV queen and pantomime star’.

“That’s named after you in perpetuity, forever.”

Hammond breaks down in tears at the news, saying: “I’m so sorry I’m crying, you don’t understand what that would have meant to my mum.”

O’Leary reveals they have one more surprise for Hammond as he adds: “With that in mind, we know you used to go there with your mother so we’ve got the next seat along, we’ve just named it after your mother.

“Now, we know also, we’ve talked about it many times that one of her favourite musicals was West Side Story so we’ve put ‘the most beautiful sound I ever heard, Maria’ on there.”

After O’Leary embraces an emotional Hammond, she thanks the team saying: “Thank you so much, that’s the best Christmas present I ever had. I love it, sorry I didn’t realise it was going to be a lovely present … I love it, thank you.”

Hammond has often spoken about her close relationship with her late mother, who died in 2020.

The show will also see MasterChef star John Torode offering up tips on how to upgrade your Christmas dinner, and EastEnders star Brian Conley and Vera actress Brenda Blethyn will discuss what to watch during the festive period.

British expats wanting to wish their families a merry Christmas will also feature as will scenes from Make-A-Wish UK families who are visiting Lapland.

Singer Alexandra Burke and Grammy award winner Gregory Porter will also perform during the Christmas Day special.

This Morning’s Christmas Day special will air from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.