Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who saves Davina McCall’s life in Christmas Day episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who saves Davina McCall’s life in Christmas Day episode

By Press Association
The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)
The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who saved the life of Davina McCall in the BBC One programme’s Christmas Day episode.

The 56-year-old TV presenter played herself in the festive special, which saw Gatwa, 31, star in his first full episode as the 15th Time Lord, appearing alongside Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday.

In The Church On Ruby Road, McCall undertakes a filmed interview with Ruby, who was abandoned at a church on Christmas Eve when she was a baby, and is trying to find out who her biological parents are.

Mischievous goblins get in the way and cause havoc by messing with the equipment, leading to some lights falling on to the set.

McCall calls Ruby following the interview to tell her they have been unsuccessful in finding her parents and to let her know she has experienced a spate of “bad luck” since they met.

The TV personality is seen in a wheelchair with her arm in a sling and her leg in a cast before goblins push over a tall Christmas tree, which is adorned with a star featuring sharp points.

At the end of the episode, the Doctor travels back in time to stop the Christmas tree falling on the TV star, and in response McCall says to the Time Lord: “You saved my life.”

Also in the episode, Ruby asks the Doctor why the goblins have been picking on McCall, to which he explains that they were having some “fun”.

Starring in the episode alongside Gatwa, Gibson and McCall were It’s A Sin actress Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mother Carla, soap star Angela Wynter as her grandmother Cherry and former EastEnders star Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Sex Education star Gatwa made his first appearance on the sci-fi show during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

David Tennant, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

During The Giggle it was expected that Tennant’s Doctor would regenerate into Gatwa, but instead the Time Lord bi-generated and split in two.

The upcoming series of Doctor Who starring Gatwa and Gibson will air in 2024 and a new trailer has been released that shows the duo facing a number of aliens.

They are also seen making a visit to Abbey Road Studios for a Beatles episode.

The new season will see the return of Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, who starred as Rose Noble in the 60th anniversary episodes, and Bonnie Langford, who has reprised her role as Mel Bush.

Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma, Bafta TV award winner Lenny Rush and Glee actor Jonathan Groff will also star.