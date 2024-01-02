Simon Rimmer describes ‘heart-breaking day’ as he announces restaurant closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Rimmer describes ‘heart-breaking day’ as he announces restaurant closure

By Press Association
Simon Rimmer has announced the closure of Greens in Didsbury (Jonathan Brady/PA)
TV chef Simon Rimmer said “it’s a heart-breaking day” as he announced the closure of his restaurant Greens in West Didsbury, Manchester.

Rimmer, 60, who is a co-presenter on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, had opened the vegetarian restaurant with friend Simon Connolly in 1990.

On Tuesday he posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, explaining that an increase in rent and a general rise in prices had made the business “unviable.”

He said: “Well, this is a very sad day.

“After 33 years of running Greens in Didsbury we’ve unfortunately had to close the door.

“Our landlords have increased our rent by, on the region of 35%.

“The cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people and general food costs have meant that the business, unfortunately, has become unviable.

“So with immediate effect we’ve unfortunately shut the door.

“It’s a heart breaking day.

“I’d like to thank every single member of staff that’s worked for us over the years, every single customer that’s come through the door, our amazing suppliers, our neighbours, our friends and anybody who has ever set foot inside the door.

“I can’t believe I’m actually doing this message. Big love.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2017 – London
Simon Rimmer at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Thank you for the last 33 years and hopefully we’ll see you in Sale.”

Rimmer and Connolly launched a second Greens site in Sale in 2022, which will remain open.

In a joint message shared to Connolly’s Instagram page, the pair explained it was “impossible” for the business to continue.

The message read: “With great sadness we have had to close the doors on Greens, Didsbury for good after 33 fantastic years.

“We can no longer make it work – our landlord has increased our rent by 35%, that together with increases in power, food and staff costs have made it impossible for us to continue.”

It added: “Our sister restaurant in Sale is still open and we’d love to see you all in there to help the Greens story continue.

“If you have a reservation with us we’ll be in touch.

“Love, thanks and keep terrifying carnivores, Simon and Simon.”

Rimmer is known for his appearances on the BBC’s Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen, Recipe For Success and Celebrity Mastermind.

In 2017, he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, performing with professional dancer Karen Hauer.