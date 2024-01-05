Dominic West on Sir Michael Gambon inspiring him to take stage part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dominic West on Sir Michael Gambon inspiring him to take stage part

By Press Association
Dominic West is to star in a version of A View From The Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dominic West is to star in a version of A View From The Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dominic West has said that hearing Sir Michael Gambon in his head when he read lines for a part encouraged him to take it.

The Crown actor, 54, is set to star in a Theatre Royal Bath production of Arthur Miller’s A View From The Bridge alongside Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells.

West takes on the role of Italian-American everyman Eddie Carbone, who Sir Michael played in a 1987 National Theatre production.

He told BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show: “It was the end of The Crown, we (TV and film actors) were on strike, and I wanted to do something.

Graham Norton Show – London
Dominic West, Michelle Keegan, Jacob Anderson, Alan Carr and Teddy Swims along with Graham Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Michael Gambon had just died and the memory of him doing it was seminal.  When I read the lines, I could hear him. It’s a big part, a great part.”

Sir Michael, who died aged 82 in September, was known for portraying Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight films in the Harry Potter movie series.

He also starred alongside West in The Gambler, a 1990s film adaptation of a Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s story of the same name.

Also appearing on this week’s The Graham Norton Show is former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, Game Of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson and comedian Alan Carr.

British actor Anderson recalled making an admission about his driving skills on the production of the TV series adaption of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire while he starred as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Anderson said: “We filmed in New Orleans and they closed the streets.

“One night I had to drive five blocks through the French Quarter in a 1920s car and when we finished the scene, I told them I didn’t have a driving licence.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Jacob Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac in an adaption of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire (Matt Crossick/PA)

He also said he did not do a 1920s version of the Louisiana Creole accent during Interview With The Vampire as it was “strange and slow”, and instead opted for how people from US city New Orleans sound now.

Keegan said that Netflix thriller Fool Me Once being number one on the streaming giant’s platform is “madness” as she spoke about working with Dame Joanna Lumley.

She said: “It was so much fun and we laughed the whole way through.

“There were a lot of F-bombs dropped in the show, but I just couldn’t bring myself to swear at her (Dame Joanna) in rehearsal.

“I was just so embarrassed to say the word.

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, real name Jaten Collin Dimsdale, also performed live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.