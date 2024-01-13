Liberty Poole: Hopefully meeting Jake Cornish on Love Island again will be civil

Liberty Poole has said “hopefully, on my end, there’s no bad blood and it’ll be civil” if she meets Jake Cornish on Love Island: All Stars.

The pair met during the seventh series in 2021 but called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

However, due to the contestants being kept away from social media in preparation for the ITV2 series launching on Monday, Poole and Cornish are not aware they are both in the villa.

During a press call, Poole said: “Obviously, I haven’t seen him in, gosh, it must be like, over two years… (and) since I left the villa, like, I haven’t really spoken to him, or kept in contact at all.

“But obviously, there’s no bad blood. For me, that was a relationship three years ago or something, and I’ve dated other people since that, and so it’s not really like there hasn’t been anyone else since him.

“So I think if I see him, hopefully, on my end, there’s no bad blood and it’ll be civil and fingers crossed.

“I don’t regret how my journey went last time, like I walked out because that was what was right for me and I haven’t regretted doing that at all.”

On her original stint, Poole broke down in tears as she questioned their suitability for each other and then ended it after their final date.

The 24-year-old TV personality, from Birmingham, said she has said all she needs to say to Cornish about their romance and wants him to “find love” in the villa.

Cornish said he “could probably put my mortgage on that she’ll be in there” and he has “no plan” on what he will say to her.

“Love Island finished and (I) kind of just went one way, (she) went the other (way) and that was it,” he added.

Personal trainer Cornish, 26, also said he would follow his “own pace this time and not feel rushed”.

Poole also said that if anyone plays games this time around, then “the public is so smart that they’d see just straight through it anyway”.

“I’m hoping that people are going in now with genuine intentions,” she added.

“I don’t want to get hurt again so fingers crossed, everyone in there is genuine.”

