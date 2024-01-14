Amber Davies gets top score with ‘beautiful’ skating on Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amber Davies gets top score with ‘beautiful’ skating on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Amber Davies impressed the judges (Ian West/PA)
Amber Davies impressed the judges (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies has received the top score on Dancing On Ice with a “beautiful” performance as the show returned.

Canadian skater Simon Senecal lifted Davies up in the air into a box split as they performed to Hold On To Now by Kylie Minogue on Sunday’s launch show on ITV1.

The pair received a score of 25 points from the judges.

Judge Jayne Torvill said: “I loved all the beautiful positions, I think that is the best spiral I’ve seen on the ice in a long time.”

Bottom of the leaderboard so far was former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, 45, who received 12.5 points from the judges.

Dressed in a boxing outfit, Hatton wore knee pads as he referenced boxing moves on the ice and did press-ups to Rocky movie theme tune Gonna Fly Now by Bill Conti with his skating partner Robin Johnstone.

Judge Ashley Banjo said it was “iconic” and said he can be proud of the audience’s reaction.

Ahead of his first skate, Hatton received a video message from boxer Tyson Fury saying “good luck”.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi was lifted into a helicopter move and was praised by judge Oti Mabuse for a “beautiful sultry performance” to You Don’t Own Me by Say Grace with French ice dancer Sylvain Longchambon.

The audience booed as Shahidi and Longchambon were awarded a total of 20 points by the judges.

Olympian Greg Rutherford was seen jumping in one of his showcased moves as he skated to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now along with professional Vanessa James.

Judge Christopher Dean said his high jump was “amazing” and praised his lift of James as he was scored a total of 24.5 points.

The return of Dancing On Ice also saw the comeback of Holly Willoughby to TV screens following her departure from This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa.

The presenter, 42, has been hosting the ITV skating show since 2006 and is now co-hosting with Stephen Mulhern.

Willoughby worked decades ago with Mulhern on ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern, 46, hosted Dancing On Ice briefly in 2022 after former host Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the series kicked off with an opening performance from the professional skaters and the introduction of the new celebrity contestants.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: “To the greatest show on ice, and let’s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.”

Schofield left ITV last year after admitting to a relationship with a male employee on This Morning.

Before the series returned, Mulhern wrote on X: “Today is the day! I can’t wait to be reuniting with @HollyWills at 6:30pm to kick off the brand new series of @DancingOnIce! Don’t miss it, live on @ITV!.”

In a post on Instagram, This Morning said: “So great to see @hollywilloughby back on our screens where she belongs. Good luck for tonight’s launch of @dancingonice – we’ll be watching!”