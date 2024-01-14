Hannah Spearritt: Paul Cattermole’s death forever changed me

Hannah Spearritt has said “things will never be the same again” after Paul Cattermole’s death.

The S Club 7 star spoke in a pre-recorded video message, ahead of her first performance on ITV1 show Dancing On Ice on Sunday, about losing her bandmate.

Cattermole, 46, was “unexpectedly” found dead at his home in Dorset in April, just a few weeks after the band had announced a 25th anniversary tour.

Appearing emotional in the video, Spearritt said: “Me and Paul, we grew up together and he was the heart of the band.

Paul Cattermole of the band S Club 7 (James Arnold/PA)

“When Paul died, it was just hard, it’s been a challenging year and, yes, things will never be the same again really.”

After Cattermole’s death, the group rebranded as S Club, and Spearritt did not join the tour in the UK last year.

Cattermole was dating Spearritt when he left the seven-piece pop group in 2002, after four years, to embark on a solo career, before reuniting with some of the line-up in 2014.

He was announced in February 2023 for the reunion, along with other members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara.

Spearritt has two children with Adam Thomas.