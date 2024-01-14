Lorraine will hand over editorial control to retired teacher and grandmother

Daytime TV show Lorraine will hand over editorial control to members of the public.

Retired Welsh teacher Jonathan and Brighton grandmother and carer Suzie were selected as guest editors for the YouRaine episode on Tuesday.

Presented by Lorraine Kelly, this is the first time the programme has handed over the reins to viewers, according to ITV.

Guest Lorraine editors from left, Jonathan, Suzie, Ellin and Lesley with Lorraine Kelly (ITV)

Kelly said: “We make the show for you (the viewers) so it makes sense to let you decide what to put on the show.

“I’ve loved meeting our guest editors and can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Also among the guest editors is retired magistrate, Ellin from Stevenage in Hertfordshire.

The 69-year-old wants to “cover topics which encourage senior women that they are still valuable and beautiful in mind and body and can still have aspirations”.

Similarly, Suzie – a 63-year-old semi-retiree who cares for her father and husband and used to work in retail – wants more focus on “glamorous” fashion for older women.

Another editor Lesley, 62, a Glaswegian former dermatology nurse that has since gone into British Airways customer support, wants the show to look at clothes for petite women.

Victoria Kennedy, Lorraine editor, said: “This is the first time we’ve ever handed the entire hour of our air time over to our viewers – every topic we cover has been hand-picked by them, from showbiz news stories to health and consumer issues.

“They’ve already come up with so many brilliant ideas, it’s going to be a great show.”

Jonathan, Suzie, Ellin and Lesley with the film crew on Lorraine (ITV)

Guest editor Jonathan, 53, from Barry in South Wales, said he wants more focus on the show for men’s fashion and wellbeing and enjoys Kelly interviewing celebrities.

On Tuesday, Financial Times consumer editor Claer Barrett, fashion journalist Mark Heyes, Dr Amir Khan and presenter Davina McCall will be in the studio as health, consumer affairs, showbiz and fashion are discussed.

As fashion was the main topic from the four guest Lorraine editors, McCall talked to former Glamour editor Jo Elvin before the series about when you hit midlife you feel “invisible”.

She said: “I felt that particularly when it came to lingerie, we were served a fairly drab, rather boring, rather mumsy set of underwear.

“Whereas I think, self-love happens with your lingerie. It’s the first thing you put on, it’s the thing that you know you’re wearing. It’s not for someone else. It’s the thing that’s going to put a pep in your step.”

YouRaine airs on Tuesday from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX and Lorraine airs weekdays.